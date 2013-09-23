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Matteo Minelli
matteominelli
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green grass near body of water
Tranquil lake in the evening
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 23, 2013 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
mountains
autumn
trees
grass
grey
scenery
lake
calm
bridge
relax
view
afternoon
tranquility
marsh
breeze
idyllic
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