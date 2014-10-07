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green grass field near sea under white clouds at daytime
Clouds over grassy shore
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
clouds
cloud
grass
blue sky
horizon
cliff
golden
explore
wild flowers
sea side
filed
horizon line
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