Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
thomas shellberg
tshellberg
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green grass field near mountain at night time photo
Country Road Colorado
A map marker
Colorado, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
road
night sky
night
stars
field
star
hill
colorado
dusk
track
darkness
dirt road
starry
constellations
northstar
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20