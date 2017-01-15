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Scott Webb
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green grass field
Lost in RedRock
A map marker
Alberta, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
earth
natural
grass
rock
brown
horizon
hill
animal
road
desert
scenery
canada
turtle
soil
outdoors
ground
panoramic
sea life
reptile
alberta
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