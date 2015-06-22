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Ales Krivec
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green grass field during daytime
In a tranquil Alpine meadow
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
flowers
green
animals
clouds
grass
farm
field
village
horizon
meadow
woods
outdoors
cows
sunny
plain
quaint
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