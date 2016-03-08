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Samuel Clara
samuelclara
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green grass covered mountain range
Up to the Dolomite mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 8, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
grass
grey
hiking
mountain range
valley
dolomites
alps
wilderness
cloudy
granite
peak
alpine
desolate
rugged
rockclimbing
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