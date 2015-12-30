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Matt Benson
mattgyver
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green grass and trees
Hay bales in a field
A map marker
Biltmore, Asheville, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
clouds
trees
grass
farm
agriculture
field
skyline
pasture
hay
fall trees
treeline
golf course
grassland
outdoors
united states
asheville
biltmore
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