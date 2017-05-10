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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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green grass
Hills
A map marker
Casmalia, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
clouds
grass
grey
farm
cow
hills
pasture
animal
land
plant
cloud
scenery
field
countryside
sunlight
grassland
outdoors
cattle
united states
High resolution images
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