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Ty Finck
tybradford
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green grass
monochrome grass macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 8, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-01
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grass
grey
field
blur
monochrome
bokeh
ground
country
hen
dew
b&w
blade
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