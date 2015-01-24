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Dave Robinson
redevo
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green grass
Clouds over a farm
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
clouds
trees
grass
farm
field
brown
countryside
meadow
wheat
hill
outdoors
grain
country
rural
woodland
plains
cloudscape
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