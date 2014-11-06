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Bhavyesh Acharya
bhavyeshacharya
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green glass bottles
Dusty wine bottles
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T4i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
green
vintage
grey
wine
table
glass
beer
drink
alcohol
bottle
drinks
old
dust
olive
empty
liquor
collection
bottles
empty bottles
Public domain images
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