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Michael Kelly
mikelly97321
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green gemstone wire wrap pendant with black background
Twisted wire jewelry
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
grey
jewelry
magic
jewellery
craft
copper
gemstone
wire
gem
jewel
handcraft
amulet
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