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green frog
Frog in the Water
A map marker
Opeongo Lake, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 1, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FZ10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
frog
insect
close up
sticky
amphibian
animal
wildlife
canada
snake
reptile
anaconda
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