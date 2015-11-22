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Pawel Franke
frankovsky
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green ferns below trees during daytime
Birch trees in a grove
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 22, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
plant
trees
grass
wildlife
grey
leaves
leaf
outdoors
fern
woodland
ferns
birch
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