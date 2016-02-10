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Tim Stief
timstief
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green Continental car during daytime
Chrome grille vintage car
A map marker
San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Leica Camera AG, M9 Digital Camera
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
green
road
white
vintage
street
usa
vehicle
old
old car
automobile
chrome
headlight
headlights
lincoln
oldtimer
bumper
oldies
grille
Non-copyrighted images
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