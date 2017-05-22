Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Toa Heftiba
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green coconut palm trees
Badian river
A map marker
Badian, Philippines
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 22, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
river
grey
jungle
palm tree
greenery
asia
explore
wild life
river side
waters
summer
land
plant
philippines
tropical
outdoors
vegetation
arecaceae
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20