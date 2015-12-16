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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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green Christmass tree close-up photography
Beaulieu Christmas Trees
A map marker
Beaulieu, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
trees
christmas tree
grey
holiday
lights
holidays
festive
decoration
christmas light
fairy lights
ornament
spruce
fir
chirstmas
strings
fairy light
illuminated
decorate
united kingdom
HD Wallpapers
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