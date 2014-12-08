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Catherine Zaidova
k_zaidova
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green Christmas tree with string lights
Christmas tree
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 8, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 40D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
christmas
winter
snow
light
christmas tree
grey
holiday
lights
colors
chain
glow
pine
branch
blurred
fairy lights
tradition
spruce
fir
foreground
Creative Commons images
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