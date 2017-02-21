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Zoltan Tasi
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green ceramic buddha head
Buddha face
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
buddha
religion
art
building
architecture
human
worship
temple
shrine
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