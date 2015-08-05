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kazuend
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green bamboo shoots
green-bamboo-macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
green
pattern
plant
china
wildlife
wood
grey
plants
panda
bamboo
outdoors
close up
teal
bambus
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