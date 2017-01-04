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Nathalia Segato
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green and yellow cement house
Trancoso, Bahia
A map marker
Trancoso, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
summer
calm
peace
brown
brazil
beach house
small town
brasil
summertime
beach town
beach life
bahia
trancoso
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