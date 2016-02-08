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Francis Farago
farago
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green and white Volkswagen T2
São Paulo vintage VW van
A map marker
São Paulo, Brazil
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Published on
February 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
blue
green
vintage
urban
bus
vehicle
transportation
van
teal
1960s
60s
minibus
rusty car
carro
60's
brazil
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