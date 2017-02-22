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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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green and white palms motor motel signage outdoor during daytime
Palms Motor Motel
A map marker
Santa Maria, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
hotel
grey
palm tree
california
sign
palm
signage
motel
united states
santa maria
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