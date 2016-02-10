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Colin McMurry
colin_420
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green and red jalapenos on plates
Spicy Peppers
A map marker
Mueang Chiang Rai, Thailand
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Published on
February 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
hot
red
vegetables
market
brown
shop
vegetable
lime
pepper
produce
ingredients
chilli
chili
peppers
limes
farmer's market
ingredient
chilis
Public domain images
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