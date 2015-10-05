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David Straight
davidstraight
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green and orange theatre chairs
chairs in stadium
A map marker
Springfield, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
football
orange
red
event
chair
stadium
baseball
numbers
abandoned
empty
chairs
turquoise
arena
baseball wallpaper
seats
vacant
baseball background
deserted
united states
High resolution images
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