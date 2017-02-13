Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Matthew Brodeur
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green and brown trees during daytime
PR
A map marker
Puerto Rico
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
forest
land
plant
jungle
rainforest
puerto rico
outdoors
woodland
bush
vegetation
grove
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20