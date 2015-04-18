Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Anthony DELANOIX
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green and brown tree under blue and white sky at daytime
Palm tree
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
summer
sun
wall
grey
france
urban
palm tree
monaco
roof
palm
perspective
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20