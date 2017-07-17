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Melissa
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Great Wall of China
Great Wall Badaling
A map marker
Great Wall of Badaling, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
people
trees
china
grey
crowd
rock
beijing
tourism
cloudy sky
great wall of china
asia
tourist
landmark
great wall
boulder
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