Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Twinkling Lights
twinklinglights
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale plant
treetop with blossom and sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX RICOH IMAGING, GR
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
dark
black
night
white
grey
gray
darkness
branch
looking up
blossoms
blooms
treetop
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20