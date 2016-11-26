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Allef Vinicius
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grayscale photography of woman wearing sweater standing
The Middle
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
forest
life
trees
photography
grey
style
hat
look
portrait
human
face
clothing
photo
apparel
finger
sun hat
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