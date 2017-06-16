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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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grayscale photography of woman wearing cap
The lady of the lake
A map marker
Walenseestrasse, Quarten, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
summer
sun
grey
lady
hat
human
switzerland
clothing
skin
apparel
finger
back
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