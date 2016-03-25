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grayscale photography of vintage car engine
monochrome edelbrock engine
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
black
vintage
grey
monochrome
automobile
engine
classic car
racing
chrome
grill
gears
mechanical
mechanics
valves
pistons
hotrod
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