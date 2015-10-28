Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Annie Spratt
anniespratt
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photography of two topless persons standing at the forest during day
Kids in woods in monochrome
A map marker
New Forest District, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
naked
summer
human
sun
white
grey
girls
kids
children
child
adventure
woods
monochrome
outdoors
childhood
play
woodland
into the woods
united kingdom
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20