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Marc Witzel
marcwitzel
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grayscale photography of two rhinoceros
monochrome rhino heads
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
animal
wildlife
grey
shadow
safari
rhino
two
rhinoceros
pair
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