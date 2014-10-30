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Marius Fiskum
fiskum
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grayscale photography of ship on body of water near at snowy mountain
ship in rough waters
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
winter
mountains
snow
grey
waves
storm
ice
fishing
transport
contrast
fishing boat
grayscale
sail
b&w
monochromatic
rough sea
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