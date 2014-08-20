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grayscale photography of rocks on body of water
monochrome coastal rocks
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
white
grey
smoke
rock
stone
rocks
coast
stones
mystical
coastline
sea sky
monotone
b/w
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