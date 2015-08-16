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Ales Krivec
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grayscale photography of river and road at the mountain during day
Foggy mountain pass
A map marker
Furka Pass, Obergoms, Switzerland
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Published on
August 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
clouds
cloud
river
grey
fog
valley
stream
vale
switzerland
furka pass
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