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Paola Aguilar
paola_aguilar
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grayscale photography of portrait man
La mirada del hombre
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
man
people
black
face
grey
eyes
male
monochrome
bokeh
plaid
beard
closeup
mustache
moustache
wrinkle
expressive
caucasian
facial hair
reference
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