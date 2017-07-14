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JC Dela Cuesta
jdelacuesta
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grayscale photography of person riding bike
Cyclist by the pier
A map marker
Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100F
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
grey
park
bike
california
view
amusement park
fair
santa monica
pier
monochromatic
human
sport
sports
vehicle
bicycle
transportation
united states
cyclist
hole
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