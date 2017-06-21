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grayscale photography of person reading book
once upon a time
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
book
grey
hands
hand
reading
temple
taiwan
chinese
old woman
wrinkle
traditional chinese
computer
human
calendar
text
keyboard
computer keyboard
electronics
hardware
HDR images
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