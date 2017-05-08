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Khamkéo
mahkeo
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grayscale photography of person on escalator
Underground
A map marker
Place Marguerite de Navarre, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5DS R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
city
architecture
paris
grey
urban
monochrome
subway
tunnel
metro
exit
underground
escalator
wide
down
blackandwhite
france
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