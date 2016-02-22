Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Danie Franco
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Spirituality
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photography of person covering face
Old woman covering her face
A map marker
Yuriria, Mexico
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
grey
hands
depression
sadness
grief
old woman
old
coat
fatigue
cry
grayscale
regret
exhaustion
desperate
tiredness
grand
alzheimer's
lack of energy
mexico
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20