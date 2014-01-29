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Anders Jildén
andersjilden
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grayscale photography of New York city
A look across the island
A map marker
Rockefeller Center, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
city
building
architecture
new york city wallpaper
grey
new york city
usa
buildings
urban
vacation
skyscraper
empire state building
busy
skyscrapers
city scape
black & white
b&w
rockefeller center
big apple
4K images
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