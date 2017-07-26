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Brandon Green
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grayscale photography of mountain
Mountain Patterns
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
background
texture
mountains
beautiful
grey
rock
wave
rocks
monochrome
utah
canyon
smooth
sandstone
b&w
curvy
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