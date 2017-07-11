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Kristian Gonzalez
krizgonzalez
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grayscale photography of man using cellphone
The call
A map marker
il caffè söder, Stockholm, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
people
phone
wall
street
grey
poster
mobile phone
urban
graffiti
monochrome
modern
black & white
on phone
b&w
on the phone
shop window
caucasian
sweden
Historical images
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