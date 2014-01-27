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Katleen Vanacker
katleenvanacker
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grayscale photography of man sitting down on metal bench
Sitting in the shadows
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
man
black
human
night
boy
urban
alone
male
sneakers
youth
mystery
waiting
sitting
bus stop
black & white
stranger
lonelyness
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