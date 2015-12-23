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Pierangelo Ranieri
pierangelo
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grayscale photography of man on escalator
People Escalator Portello
A map marker
Portello, Milano, Italia
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Published on
December 23, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
black
white
grey
urban
movement
stairs
motion
subway
escalator
stair
b&w
black&white
escalators
milano
italia
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