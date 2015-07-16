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Yamon Figurs
yamonf16
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grayscale photography of man
Intense Stares
A map marker
West Palm Beach, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
black
face
trees
grey
alone
male
lonely
guy
nose
african
isolation
beard
lip
closeup
afraid
hopeless
pensive
helpless
troubled
Non-copyrighted images
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