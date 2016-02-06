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Mihail Ribkin
mihail_ribkin
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grayscale photography of leaves
water on leaves in Karmiel
A map marker
Karmiel, Israel
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Published on
February 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
grey
leaves
leaf
focus
blur
monochrome
bokeh
close up
branch
water droplets
drop
dew
droplet
wet
rose leaves
israel
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