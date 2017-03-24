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Zoltan Tasi
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Featured in
Animals
,
Nature
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grayscale photography of horse
Exmoor pony
A map marker
New York, Texas, Egyesült Államok
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Published on
March 24, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
wildlife
horse
grey
dover
new york
texas
donkey
mammal
foal
colt horse
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